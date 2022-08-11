Mum's warning after children almost stung by jellyfish

Luci Anderson is warning other parents to be careful after discovering jellyfish on Lowestoft Beach - Credit: Luci Anderson

A Lowestoft mum-of-three is warning other parents to be careful after her children almost stepped on a jellyfish during a trip to the beach.

Luci Anderson, 25, who lives in the town, had taken her boys Harley, seven, Archie, four, and Theodore, one, for a splash on Lowestoft North Beach on Tuesday (August 9) at about 2.45pm when she got a nasty surprise.

Ms Anderson said she "couldn't believe it" after spotting two jellyfish floating near her children.

She said: "I was a shocked and worried for the kids.

"They were paddling right next to the jellyfish and I told them to get out of the water straight away."

Following the encounter, Ms Anderson posted on Facebook to warn other parents and received hundreds of interactions online.

The 25-year-old said she wanted to raise awareness and urge other people to be careful.

"I've never been stung before but it isn't something I'd want for anyone," she added.

"I've been really pleased with the response and I just want to get the message out there.

"I won't let my children go running in the sea next time without checking first."

Hannah Sparkes, an aquarist at Great Yarmouth Sealife Centre, said she believes the jellyfish Ms Anderson encountered was a "compass jellyfish".

Ms Sparkes said: "They are called compass jellyfish from the brown markings reminiscent of a compass.

"They are common in the southern half of the UK in the summer months probably due to the fact they are attracted to warmer climate and warmer ocean temperatures.

"Although they are not dangerous, their sting can be quite painful."

But if stung by this species of jellyfish, Ms Sparkes advised people to rinse the affected area with seawater instead of freshwater.

"People should also remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or even the edge of a bank card, soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes," she added.

"They should also use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it and take painkillers and seek medical attention."