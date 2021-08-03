'Great to be back': parkrun returns to popular promenade

Published: 11:09 AM August 3, 2021

The first Parkrun at Lowestoft held on July 24, with the weekly event restarting having previously been held in March 2020. - Credit: Philip Mummery

After an absence of more than 16 months, a coastal seafront has welcomed walkers, runners and joggers once more for a popular parkrun.

With it being well over a year since the last parkrun had been held at Lowestoft due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, the weekly event restarted on July 24 with an enthusiastic response.

The 5km long course at Lowestoft Promenade attracted 350 entrants for the first week back.

The first Parkrun at Lowestoft held on July 24, with the weekly event restarting having previously been held in March 2020. - Credit: Philip Mummery

Rob Fawcett, event director at Lowestoft parkrun, said: "It was March 2020 when we had to stop, but everyone is glad to be back.

Rob Fawcett, event director at Lowestoft parkrun, said: “It’s really great to be back." - Credit: Mick Howes

"We had a brilliant response on the first week with 350 walkers, runners and joggers turning up at the start line, all keen to take part in Parkrun again.

You may also want to watch:

"This week (Saturday, July 31) was even better with almost 400 participants.

“We have been careful to be Covid compliant and everyone has been very respectful.

The first Parkrun at Lowestoft held on July 24, with the weekly event restarting having previously been held in March 2020. - Credit: Philip Mummery

"Keeping everybody safe is paramount to the event.

“It’s really great to be back and to see people out and doing something they love.