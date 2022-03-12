Pipelines being relocated in Lowestoft as part of major £4.7m scheme

Work is "progressing well" as part of a major £4.7m scheme to move a sewer pipe that is at risk from an eroding coastline.

With the Lowestoft pipeline relocation scheme under way since January, Anglian Water is "responding to the climate change challenge" as it invests £4.7m "to protect our vital infrastructure" from a rapidly eroding coastline.

It will see three new sewer pipes installed and relocated "further inland" as the existing pipelines that run through Gunton Warren Nature Reserve are at risk.

The Lowestoft pipeline relocation scheme is continuing. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the scheme in north Lowestoft having started in January, the popular north beach car park has been closed with construction expected to take 10-12 months.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Overall the scheme is progressing well, we had a few days of interruption due to the various storms that have occurred recently."

With tree and undergrowth clearance having been completed over the past couple of months, the spokesman added: "The top soil has been stripped to protect its integrity and pipe laying materials have been delivered.

"Pipe laying activities have commenced and are progressing as expected."

A site team of 11 workers and three site staff are working full time on the scheme, the spokesman added: "All trees that were identified to be removed, have now been removed.

"There are no plans to remove further trees, unless any existing trees become unsafe or are required to be removed for health and safety reasons.

"We have worked closely with ecologists, arboriculturists and Suffolk Wildlife Trust to ensure that this work has minimal impact on the environment and ecology found in the reserve.

"This includes a five-year plan to reinstate the area following completion of our work, which will result in a biodiversity net gain of 10 per cent - enhancing the habitat to create a more flourishing space.

"Once we have relocated our vital infrastructure, we will replant 20 large tree species, along with approximately 300 smaller tree and scrub species suitable for sandy soils.

"This mix will offer better structural diversity and to create a more ecologically valuable woodland."

The spokesman added: "We will be looking to remove fencing from the beach once the pipe laying has been completed to allow public access during some of the summer months."







