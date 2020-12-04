The ghost of theatre past helping venue's future
- Credit: Lowestoft Players
A crowdfunding campaign to replace a condemned heating system at the home of a popular theatre group is continuing to attract "amazing" community support.
Since the Lowestoft Players launched a Crowdfunder appeal to Relight My Fire! on Monday, November 23 they've been astounded by the community response.
Within the first 24 hours of the Crowdfunder campaign, £8,370 had been raised to help replace the group's 30-year-old boiler at its home at The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.
Now almost £14,000 has been raised within two weeks as part of the £35,000 appeal.
Members of the talented Lowestoft Players have now included an online film to promote their campaign.
Ryan Takman, creator and technical team member of the Lowestoft Players for 10 years, said: “Producing a video during lockdown, albeit a very short one is not ideal.
“We had planned to shoot new video clips but the Covid lockdown prevented us from getting together to do that.
Most Read
- 1 Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car
- 2 Cyclist suffers serious leg injury in crash with car
- 3 'How do they sleep at night?' Mum duped buying son online present
- 4 'Brilliant example' in Lowestoft claims national railway award
- 5 Popular sweet shop becomes 'magical experience' after moving next door
- 6 Suspect cleared of attempted robbery charge
- 7 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
- 8 All the Christmas bin collections for Suffolk you need to know
- 9 Weapons, cash and phones found in Mercedes car
- 10 Garden transformed into winter wonderland for seven charities
"We therefore had to use existing footage from our previous shows and photographs from our archives.”
“The one piece of new video which was created for the film was the 120-year-old face and voice of the 120-year-old The Players Theatre, played by Martin Wilson, a member of the Lowestoft Players for over 40 years.
"Martin was filmed at a distance by a work colleague so no Covid rules were broken.”
Mr Wilson said: “The voice of The Players Theatre was a last minute decision.
“I didn’t have much time to prepare but as soon as I knew that it was going to unfortunately be me, I stopped shaving!
"I also went to bed quite late before the day of filming after enjoying one or two pre-Christmas drinks at home. I got up early in the morning and a light dusting of make-up was all that was needed!”
Martin performed his piece in front of a green screen and Ryan was then able to use his home computer to superimpose the figure onto the front of The Players Theatre.
The film is set to the backing music of Re-Light My Fire, with it finishing with a very cheery and glorious chorus of the hit song performed by some of the Lowestoft Players’ singers.
Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/players-theatreinfo to donate to the appeal.