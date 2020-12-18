Free family festive shows to be staged online

Published: 4:21 PM December 18, 2020

A festive scene from A Very Merry Little Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Lowestoft Players - Credit: The Lowestoft Players

A popular amateur dramatics society is set to provide a festive treat - with a series of free online Christmas shows.

For the first time in more than 50 years, The Lowestoft Players will not be able to stage a Pantomime or Christmas Show due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

So, The Players will be showcasing an online seasonal treat - ‘A Very Merry Little Christmas Spectacular’ - to the people of Lowestoft and beyond.

The first of this four part mini video series, featuring lots of all time festive favourites, will be available from Friday, December 18 (tonight).

Nick Garrod, co-director and member of The Lowestoft Players for over 40 years, said: “This is the first time in 51 years that the Lowestoft Players have not been able to stage a Pantomime or Christmas Show.

“The films were made to entertain families who will sadly be unable to visit the theatre this Christmas, and as a thank you to those who have contributed to our Re-Light My Fire Crowdfunder campaign.

"We also hope that people will enjoy the films so much that they will wish to donate to our appeal if they haven’t already done so!”

Each film was shot in Lowestoft and shows some very well-known landmarks around the town.

It features a cast of more than 30 members of The Lowestoft Players who dance, act, sing and provide some light-hearted comedy moments.

Emily Takman, 19, was one of the most easterly Santa Babes who can be seen dancing at The Ness Park, Lowestoft.

The most easterly Santa Babes in the UK being filmed at The Ness Park, Lowestoft with Emily Takman dressed in red second from the left. Picture: The Lowestoft Players - Credit: The Lowestoft Players

She said: “It was so much fun to be performing again.

“In fact I enjoyed performing so much, I almost forgot about that ever so very cold easterly breeze coming in from the sea.”

The first episode will be available to stream from 7.30pm on Friday, December 18.

The films will be completely free, but viewers who would like to show their appreciation will be invited during each performance to make a contribution to The Lowestoft Players’ Re-Light My Fire Crowdfunder appeal – a fundraising campaign for a new heating and ventilation system to replace the condemned boiler at The Players Theatre in Lowestoft.

So far the campaign has raised more than £24,000, leaving just over £10,000 to raise to reach the target of £35,000.

Further mini films will be released on Sunday, December 20, Tuesday, December 22 and Thursday, December 24.

To stream the shows visit lowestoftplayers.co.uk