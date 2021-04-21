Theatre group to put on Joseph show - 17 months after original date

Published: 10:17 AM April 21, 2021

Joseph and his brothers. The role of Joseph will be played by Jason Ames (centre). Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A popular amateur dramatics society is stepping up preparations to take to the stage once more.

The Lowestoft Players are set to perform Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in October this year - 17 months after the production was scheduled to take place.

With the show postponed amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the theatre company admitted they were "delighted" to announce that the production originally scheduled for May 2020, will now take place in October this year.

Director for the show, Stephen Wilson, said: “It’s almost 14 months since we first embarked on rehearsals for Joseph.

“We then had to pause due to the pandemic and performance dates were postponed three times.

"I think that everyone has been left wondering whether The Lowestoft Players would ever get to perform it!”

Lowestoft Players artwork for Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

Rehearsals for the first post-pandemic production for The Lowestoft Players will restart in July, with 10 performances taking place at The Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft from October 1-10.

This catchy musical comedy, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is a family friendly story that features some very well-known musical numbers - including ‘Any Dream Will Do’.

As well as adult members of The Lowestoft Players, the show also has a junior choir.

Mr Wilson said: “These very talented junior performers provide an added dimension to the show.

“However, as they will be almost two years older from when they were initially cast, it’s likely that they are all going to be a little taller than we had originally anticipated.

"We’ll probably have to remake some of their costumes!”

Nick Garrod, director of business for the Lowestoft Players, added: “This is a unique opportunity for The Players, who have been given the vary rare privilege of presenting Joseph with an adult cast.

"Prior to this it has only been performed by schools and amateur youth groups outside of the professional circuit.”

Lowestoft Players poster for Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

For existing ticket holders, the box office team will be in touch in the coming weeks to confirm transfer of tickets to the new dates.

For those who don't already hold tickets, the booking office will open next month.



