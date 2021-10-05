Theatre group's performance of Joseph proves a sell out success

Published: 2:21 PM October 5, 2021

The cast of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. - Credit: Stephen Wilson from the Lowestoft Players

A popular amateur dramatics society's first post-pandemic production has been hailed a sell-out success.

The Lowestoft Players production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a complete sell out with every ticket for all 10 performances being sold before the opening night last Friday, October 1.

With the last Joseph show taking place on Sunday, October 10, director Stephen Wilson said: “Ticket sales have surpassed all of our expectations.

Joseph on stage as viewed by the choir. - Credit: Stephen Wilson from the Lowestoft Players

"Whilst we had hoped Joseph would be a popular show the response from local theatregoers has been absolutely amazing.

“The Lowestoft Players have been performing in the town for over 50 years, and never before have we had a full house for every show in a run.”

The show, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, features music, song, comedy and dance plus stunning costumes and sparkling adornments all made in house by members of the Lowestoft Players.

The stage alive with dance from the Lowestoft Players’ production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. - Credit: Nick Garrod from the Lowestoft Players

With 220 very colourful lighting changes, high above the stage on a specially installed platform sits musical director Jonathan Gibbs playing keys together with a live orchestra of six.

“This is such a great show to perform with so many catchy numbers," he said.

“However, we are playing constantly throughout the show and despite the theatre’s modern air management system installed earlier in the year it can get a little warm up there!”

Joseph surrounded by his 11 brothers. - Credit: Nick Garrod from the Lowestoft Players

Also high above the stage is a choir of nine who accompany the very talented 14 men, 13 women and 10 junior performers on stage throughout the show.

Front of house volunteer Sally Jermyn said: “The audiences are absolutely loving this feel good show.

"So far there have been a standing ovation at every performance."

Although no further tickets for Joseph are available, tickets for other Lowestoft Players’ productions are on sale.

The Vicar of Dibley at Christmas, three plays with festive song from the Dibley Choir between each play, is being performed from December 8-12 at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft.

Call 01502 770020 or book online via www.playerstheatre.info

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast, the Lowestoft Players’ annual comedy pantomime to be performed at The Marina Theatre, Lowestoft from January 22-30, are also on sale via 01502 533200 or www.marinatheatre.co.uk