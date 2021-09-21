Technicolor dreams set to become reality with return to the stage

Published: 4:07 PM September 21, 2021

Chris Penn in his full Pharoah outfit. He will also be playing the part of Reuben, the eldest of Joseph’s 11 brothers. - Credit: The Lowestoft Players

Having been a member of the Lowestoft Players since 1997, Chris Penn is no stranger to performing on stage.

However, for the upcoming production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat he has the challenge of playing two very different characters.

He will be taking on one of the main leading roles of The Pharoah - and if that’s not enough, Chris will also be playing the part of Reuben, the eldest of Joseph’s 11 brothers.

“The two characters are poles apart,” he said.

“For Reuben I’ll be singing One More Angel in Heaven, a cowboy-style performance, it’s then a quick switch to The Pharoah and a solo Song of The King, a very catchy ‘Elvis’ style number."

Admitting that swapping quickly between the two characters was "the hardest part of the show for me”, he added: “There’s hardly any time at all to change costumes.

"I’ll be looking for help from the wardrobe department backstage to strip clothes off quick.”

Although it takes him 40 minutes to drive to Joseph rehearsals from his home in Tasburgh, Norwich he loves to perform with the Lowestoft Players as there is always such a "friendly atmosphere."

When not performing Chris is a commercial energy consultant specialising in sustainability and procurement.

He visits the gym every day where he also instructs.

The Lowestoft Players artwork for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. - Credit: The Lowestoft Players

After the show’s run he was looking forward to a scuba diving holiday in Thailand but a change of destination will now have to be on the cards due to travel restrictions.

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed at The Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft from October 1-10.

Joseph is a catchy musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The story is based on the 'coat of many colours' from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.

The family friendly story is almost entirely sung-through with only a few lines of spoken dialogue.

Tickets are available by visiting www.playerstheatre.info or by phoning the theatre's box office on 01502 770020.