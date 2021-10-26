News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Junior performers sought with auditions to be held for popular panto

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:13 PM October 26, 2021   
Junior performers Wishee Washee’s Laundry Aladdin pantomime Lowestoft Players 2020

Junior performers having fun at Wishee Washee’s Laundry during the Aladdin pantomime performed by the Lowestoft Players in 2020. - Credit: Stephen Wilson from the Lowestoft Players

A popular theatre group will be holding auditions this weekend as preparations gear up for its forthcoming pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

With the award-winning Lowestoft Players having staged their annual pantomime in the town since 1969, they are preparing to perform the first post-pandemic panto in January next year.

And this Sunday auditions will be held for junior performers to join the company for Beauty and the Beast that will be staged at The Marina Theatre.

With the fairytale favourite featuring a host of zany characters, junior performers are being sought by the Lowestoft Players for the panto that runs from January 22 to January 30 next year.

Beauty and the Beast pantomime artwork.

Beauty and the Beast pantomime artwork. - Credit: Stephen Wilson for the Lowestoft Players

Auditions for the children’s/junior company will be held on Sunday, October 31 from 10am to noon with registration from 9.30am at the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.

Although children will be accepted up to the age of 16, the maximum height is 5ft.

At the audition children will be asked to dance and sing an extract from the song Perfection from the film Small Foot.

Most Read

  1. 1 New operator to be unveiled for Lowestoft pavilion regeneration
  2. 2 Norfolk boatyard sells at auction for almost double expected guide price
  3. 3 Vulnerable man abused by group of youths in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Diversions in place as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Severe delays on A146 after two-vehicle crash
  3. 6 Families urged to lock their sheds after string of burglaries
  4. 7 Appeal to identify man, around 75, who died in medical episode
  5. 8 Care home tenant takes on walking challenge after cancer battle
  6. 9 'Landmark' former Tuttles store could be set for new lease of life
  7. 10 Man who died after a medical episode in Hopton identified

Hazel Cole, production assistant for the Lowestoft Players, said: “Our pantomimes are always very popular and the junior company always has great fun rehearsing and performing.

“However, it’s quite a commitment for parents to ensure that their children are able to attend rehearsals as well as the live performances, but the delight and sense of pride at seeing your child on stage always makes it worthwhile.”

Children who wish to attend for an addition must bring with them a consent form.

This can be obtained by emailing hazelcole69@yahoo.co.uk Hazel will also provide the song lyrics.

Tickets are already on sale for Beauty and the Beast from The Marina Theatre’s box office.

The last production by the Lowestoft Players, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was a sell-out so those wishing to attend are urged to book early.

For tickets please visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk or telephone 01502 533200.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Rogers Adam Vass Mossy's Lowestoft

Exclusive

First look at Lowestoft's newest late night venue - part of £150k...

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
new Tesco Express store Lowestoft

New Tesco store to open in coastal town centre

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Gary (left) and Clive Marshall, of Marshalls Produce Lowestoft, at their new town centre shop.

Popular family business opens new shop in Lowestoft town centre

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon