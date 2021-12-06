Inspirational Deanne, 80, prepares for latest Players' production

The cast of the Lowestoft Players’ production of The Vicar of Dibley at Christmas with Deanne Dickson who will play Mrs Cropley on the far right. - Credit: Stephen Wilson, The Lowestoft Players

With only a few days left until the opening night of the Lowestoft Players’ production of The Vicar of Dibley at Christmas, one of the society’s oldest members is making final preparations for her part on stage as Mrs Cropley.

Deanne Dickson first joined the Lowestoft Players 50 years ago having just moved back to Lowestoft with family.

She has since appeared in more than 100 shows including the lead in Hello Dolly twice, and the comical Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd.

She has sung as a soloist in Christmas Spectaculars, directed numerous productions, written pantomime scripts and has served as chair for no less than four terms of office and president once.

This will be Deanne’s first return to the stage since her very supportive husband Dr Robert Dickson passed away in December 2019.

When most people aged 80 are starting to take things easy, when asked what inspires her to keep going, Deanne said: “Dame Judi Dench who will turn 87 this month and Dame Maggie Smith, who will also be 87 this month are a great inspiration to me.

“They both have an amazing ability to learn and perform major roles in theatre and film.”

Deanne explained that she learns her own lines by repeatedly reading the script, often aloud, until all her lines are learned.

For the role of Mrs Cropley, Deanne has been watching online previous television episodes of The Vicar of Dibley to develop Mrs Cropley’s accent.

She added: “There are limited roles to play for someone my age, but I am privileged that I can still play an active part in The Lowestoft Players.

“As well as playing Mrs Cropley I am also part of the production team as Performance Coach for The Lowestoft Players Pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

"I did the same for Joseph. I’m really enjoying doing this and I’d very much like to be involved for as long as I can.”

The Vicar of Dibley at Christmas will be performed at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft from December 8 to December 12.

Just a few tickets remain, and to book please visit www.playerstheatre/info or call the Players Theatre Box Office on 01502 770020.