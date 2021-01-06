Theatre company hail £29,000 response to ‘Relight my fire’ campaign

Published: 11:29 AM January 6, 2021

Four of Lowestoft’s oldest residents Hilda, Nellie, Cissie and Ada who appear in A Very Merry Little Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A campaign to replace a condemned heating system at the home of a popular theatre group is nearing completion, with talented performers making a final plea for support.

Since the Lowestoft Players launched a Crowdfunder appeal to Relight My Fire! on November 23 they've been astounded by the community response.

Within the first 24 hours of the campaign, £8,370 had been raised to help replace the group's 30-year-old boiler with a new heating and ventilation system at its home at The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.

The 30-year-old boiler in The Players Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

Now almost £29,000 has been raised as part of the £35,000 appeal ahead of the Crowdfunder finishing on January 18.

Jenny Wright, chairman of The Lowestoft Players, said: “We’ve raised an amazing £28,872 so far.

“That leaves just £6,128 to raise between now and January 18.

“We know that times are tough for many at the moment, but if everyone who has hired The Players Theatre, performed or watched a show there could donate just a few pounds then we would easily hit our target.”

There are still lots of rewards available on the Crowdfunder page for people who donate, such as a souvenir t-shirt and tickets for future shows.

From January 9 to January 15, in conjunction with Oliver and J Jewellery, Beccles there is a special reward of a Clogau Cariad sterling silver and 9ct rose gold pendant and earring set worth £378.

The Clogau jewellery reward, donate to the Lowestoft Players Crowdfunder between January 9 and January 15 for entry into a draw to be in with a chance of winning. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

For every £10 donated, donators will be entered into a draw.

The Lowestoft Players are also streaming testimonials online via Facebook this week from members past and present, encouraging people to donate.

A Very Merry Little Christmas Spectacular - originally four mini shows, but now one longer show - is still available to watch online for anyone who may have missed the opportunity over Christmas.

The show is 47 minutes long and is packed with seasonal music, dance and comedy and although the show is free to view, donations for the appeal would be welcomed.

To donate to The Lowestoft Players Crowdfunder appeal or enter the Clogau jewellery draw visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/players-theatreinfo or call 01502 770020 for further information.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/102298039822003/videos/712119773032700 to view A Very Merry Little Christmas Spectacular.