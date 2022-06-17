'Fantastic' new scheme to 'greatly enhance' building given go-ahead

Nick Garrod, incoming chairman with Jenny Wright, outgoing chair of the Lowestoft Players, showing the design for the new scheme for the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. - Credit: Martin Wilson

A popular amateur dramatics society has numerous reasons to celebrate.

After the success of staging their first ever pantomime at its own theatre last month, the Lowestoft Players’ production of Beauty and the Beast – a pantomime fit for the platinum jubilee - was performed to a 75 per cent capacity audience.

The panto was originally due to be staged in January 2022 at the Marina Theatre but it had to be rescheduled due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

With the production switched to the Players Theatre in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, it received high praise from the audiences.

Sally Jermyn, front of house volunteer at the Players Theatre, said: “We think it is fair to say that everyone had a wonderful time – the audience and the cast."

It comes as officials at the Lowestoft Players have been working hard behind the scenes submitting a scheme with East Suffolk Council for further improvements to the theatre.

Plans have been approved by the council for "an external lighting and signage scheme" to improve the frontage of the Players Theatre.

Newly appointed chairman of the Lowestoft Players, Nick Garrod, said: “This really is fantastic news.

“Not only will the illuminations greatly enhance the look of the building, the scheme will show the people of Lowestoft, and others passing by, that our building is a credible theatre and we are serious about making live entertainment easily accessible to the local community."

While the theatre is not being used by The Lowestoft Players, "a great range of incoming acts" are set to take the stage.

Tribute acts the Hijacked Hollies will perform on Friday, June 17 with The Carpenters Experience taking to the stage on Saturday, June 18.

Next Saturday, June 25, Comedy Hotspot will return for the popular Lowestoft Comedy Night.

Mr Garrod added: “Sadly, it's unlikely that the scheme will come to fruition just yet as the cost is currently prohibitive.

"We are very much hoping that grants will become available to help with the cost.

“We are a self-funding charitable organisation and we are keeping everything crossed!”

The next production from the Lowestoft Players will be Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical, based on the 1980s film of the same name, which will be staged at the Players Theatre in September.

Tickets for this and other shows are available from its website or call 01502 770020.