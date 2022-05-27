Playgroup launches fundraiser after revealing £13,000 shortfall

A playgroup celebrating its 50th anniversary says it is struggling to keep up with a £13,000 shortfall in finances after hitting hard times.

Trinity Methodist Playgroup has launched a fundraising effort to bridge the gap in its finances after falling into hard times since sign-ups fell after the Covid pandemic.

Lisa Farrow, playgroup manager, said the pandemic meant Trinity missed out on two-year-olds joining the group - admitting the impact of Covid has contributed to the business losing money.

Lisa Farrow, playgroup manager at Trinity Methodist Playgroup - Credit: Lisa Farrow

She said: "It's not sustainable unless we fundraise and make up some of the difference. At the moment, it's just not viable anymore.

"We know it's not just us - there's a lot of playgroups that are losing money but it's a very difficult situation to be involved in.

"We just want to build up our spaces and get new children coming through the door."

Trinity Methodist Playgroup has fallen into hard times after seeing sign-ups fall since the Covid pandemic - Credit: Matt Doran

Prior to the pandemic, the playgroup used to welcome 25 children a term but now has just 16.

The struggles come as the playgroup celebrates its 50th anniversary having served many families for generations.

Ms Farrow added: "We want to say a big thank you to everyone who's managed to keep the group going for so long.

"As a community-based playgroup, we rely on parents being involved in activities and to join in with fundraising."

The playgroup used to welcome 25 children a term but has seen that figure drop to 16 - Credit: Matt Doran

Parent Matt Doran, who has two children who have attended the playgroup for the past four years, is helping with the fundraising drive.

Mr Doran said he can't believe the progress his children have made because of the playgroup.

Matt Doran, parent of two children that attended Trinity Methodist Playgroup - Credit: Matt Doran

He said: "I want to help give back because I can't see this place close down.

"We have to try and promote the group as much as we can and get the message out there.

A look at Trinity Methodist Playgroup through the years - Credit: Matt Doran

"We hope that if this fundraiser goes well, that will allow others to see how good this school is.

"They don't deserve to close its doors because of a pandemic."

Trinity Methodist Playgroup will hold its first fundraising event on Monday, May 30, at 10am-1pm, with family-fun games and competitions taking place.

It will be £1 entry which comes with a raffle ticket.