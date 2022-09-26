News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

'Escape artist' dogs caught by police in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:33 AM September 26, 2022
Officers with the dogs last night

Officers with the dogs - Credit: Lowestoft police

Three dogs who escaped their home in Lowestoft have been reunited with their owner thanks to the efforts of police officers on patrol.

The three officers found the Huskies on Peto Way in the town and rounded them up.

They were them reunited with their owners after those driving in the area reported having to swerve to avoid them while they were running around in the road.

Police rounding up the Huskies

Police rounding up the Huskies - Credit: Lowestoft police

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "These three little tinkers manage to escape last night and were running amok in Peto Way, Lowestoft.

The Huskies after being rounded up by police

The Huskies after being rounded up by police - Credit: Lowestoft police

"Luckily some of our fine officers were on hand to round up the escape artists and they were all reunited with their owner."


