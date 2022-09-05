'Heart-breaking' vandalism of children's play equipment

Kate Wright, managing director at Little Buddies Pre School in Lowestoft, has been deeply saddened by the vandalism to her pre school - Credit: Kate Wright/Archant

A woman who works tirelessly running a preschool in Lowestoft has launched an appeal to raise funds for a secure storage container after repeated acts of vandalism.

Kate Wright, who runs Little Buddies Preschool on her own, says it is 'heart-breaking' that vandals repeatedly break in to sheds at St Luke's Church Hall and scatter, steal and destroy play equipment.

Paint scattered everywhere by vandals - Credit: Kate Wright

Mrs Wright said: "It makes me feel so sad, the situation is a genuine nightmare.

"I have been running the pre school for 15 years and this is the worst the situation has been.

"I run the preschool on my own, with a little help from my other half. It is hard enough trying to run a business in the current economic climate and having people violate our property is so upsetting.

"It is heart-breaking to see, seeing the children's equipment and toys which they love and have so much fun with being destroyed.

"It is a lot of hard work as it is without having to constantly clear up mess from these careless and selfish vandals to make the area safe for the children in a quick turn around."

The GoFundMe page which Mrs Wright has launched is for a metal shipping container for the Homefield Avenue site, which she hopes will be robust and secure to withstand vandals.

Mrs Wright has set a target of raising £2,500 and will contribute the rest of the funds herself.

Evidence of how easy it is for vandals to break into the current storage for the equipment at the pre school - Credit: Kate Wright

Mrs Wright said: "The idea of getting a shipping container is the best option, second hand shipping containers are valued at around £3,350.

"The storage for the equipment must be metal because the last wooden shed we had outside was out for a day before vandals set it on fire.

"The people doing this just don't care - they have no limits and no respect."

Children's play equipment thrown around the garden at Church Hall - Credit: Kate Wright

Mrs Wright has called on the government to do more to help small businesses and also to help kids who she believes are behind the vandalism.

Mrs Wright said: "In these deprived areas it feels as though the children have nothing to do, despite their boredom or lack of inspiration I cannot understand how people think this kind of behaviour is acceptable."

To donate to the GoFundMe page head to gofund.me/2e31ee66.

Items thrown around and neglected by vandals - Credit: Kate Wright



