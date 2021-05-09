'The buzz is great' - Market stall owners take reins at town pub

Published: 8:30 PM May 9, 2021

Dominic Burke (left) co-owner of the Stanford Arms standing with Joseph Marks who is the cellar manager. - Credit: Jasper King

A co-owner duo have been busy welcoming locals and pub goers to their first weekend opening.

Toby Westgarth and Dominic Burke, of Sir Toby's Beers in Norwich, took over the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft for a soft launch on Thursday.

They had previously picked up the pub at a virtual auction, picking up the keys on April 29.

After three years at Sir Toby's Beers on Norwich marketplace, both will now be serving sit down pints, rather than takeaway ones.

Toby Westgarth (left) and Dominic Burke at Sir Toby's Beers on Norwich Market - Credit: Sir Toby's Beers

The pair welcomed in people from the local area on Thursday through a soft launch and they had their first full day opening on Friday.

For Dominic, it has all been a promising start.

He said: "The opening weekend has gone really well.

"This will be the hardest point for us right now due to Covid restrictions so it can only get easier.

"I have a background in cocktail making but owning our own pub was just the next step for myself and Toby."

The pub has a great selection of real ales and craft beers. - Credit: Jasper King

Mr Burke says the response from the community to the opening has been second to none.

He said: "We have been blown away by support and positive comments.

"We know this pub had a big following before and the buzz around town over us taking it on has been great."

Pub goers have been welcomed in during the weekend launch. - Credit: Jasper King

In a few weeks the pub will start offering special pizza offerings and plans are in place for the BBQ to continue.

Cellar manager Joe Marks is responsible for sourcing local ales and craft beers.

The bar is fully equipped with a range of real ales and craft beers. - Credit: Jasper King

He said: "We will keep the real ale and craft beers and expand on craft side of things in the next few months as well.

"We've worked to renovate the garden and had the previous aviary taken down,

"The furniture is currently a bit make do as well so we will be renovating that as well.

"We will introduce live music at some point as well when we are allowed and encourage local artists to come forward to us."

You can get involved in the pub's crowdfunder. - Credit: Jasper King

The pub is holding a rewards-based crowdfunder for a new garden set with six new keg lines and a chiller to "spice the place up".

Anyone who donates £1 will get £1.50 towards a bar tab with your name on it to be used at The Stanford Arms.

Visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/sir-tobys-beers to take part.