Train services blocked after large fire spreads to rail embankment

Rail services between Suffolk and Norfolk have been cancelled while firefighters tackle a blaze near the tracks.

Fire crews are currently at the scene of the field fire near Burnt Hill Lane.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Five acres of grassland, hedgerow and rail embankment were well alight.

"The fire service has now extinguished the main fire and crews remain on scene dampening down the embankment."

Posting on Twitter, Greater Anglia said: "Due to a fire next to the tracks between Beccles and Outlon Broad South the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

The callout comes after Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service yesterday declared its first major incident in years after being called to dozens of incidents, many of which were fires in the open.

An eyewitness said: "The fire is in field between Burnt Hill Lane and Ivy House Country Hotel."