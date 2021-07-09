News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Faulty swing bridge forces trains to go slow

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:24 AM July 9, 2021   
Lowestoft rail station.

Commuters are facing disruption after some rail services have been affected by a fault on a river swing bridge.

Train services between Lowestoft and Oulton Broad South are having "to run at reduced speed on all lines,” according to Greater Anglia.

With the first train affected being the 10.07am Lowestoft to Ipswich service, a statement on the Greater Anglia website said: "Train services between Lowestoft and Ipswich are being disrupted due to loss of signal detection on the swing bridge.

"As a result, the trains will be cautioned over the bridge until further notice. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Network Rail engineers have been informed and they are on their way to the scene.

According to Greater Anglia, disruption is expected "until further notice."

Visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ for further details.

