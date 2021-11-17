Hundreds of people 'commemorate and reflect' at Lowestoft Remembrance service

Members of F (Sphinx) Para Battery of the Royal Horse Artillery fire the gun to mark two minutes’ silence in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

Hundreds of people turned out in Lowestoft as a town honoured the fallen.

A poignant parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday attracted large crowds in Lowestoft.

With the annual parade and service returning to Lowestoft war memorial at the weekend, crowds gathered to pay respects to those who have fought and died for our country.

The Remembrance parade, led by soldiers of F (Sphinx) Parachute Battery of the Royal Horse Artillery, had formed up at Claremont Pier with a "significant" number proceeding to Royal Plain.

With Lowestoft Town Council organising the event, the mayor of Lowestoft welcomed large numbers in attendance, before Major Jenny Barwise, of the Lowestoft South Salvation Army read the words of greeting and introduction.

Philip Turner, chairman of the Lowestoft branch of the Royal British Legion, then led the Exhortation before the bugler sounded the Last Post.

Members of F (Sphinx) Parachute Battery of the Royal Horse Artillery then fired the gun to mark two minutes’ silence, before the bugler sounded the Reveille.

Mr Turner led the Kohima Epitaph, before pupils from East Point Academy, Benjamin Britten High School, Ormiston Denes Academy and Pakefield High School in Lowestoft all read poems.

Prayers were led by Tim Jenkins, senior superintendent of The Fishermen's Mission, before Clare Countess of Euston, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk laid the first of more than 50 wreaths at the memorial.

The mayor of Lowestoft led the Act of Commitment, before further prayers followed ahead of the parade being brought to attention as the national anthem was played.

Major Barwise then gave the final blessing, and speaking after the event, Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, said: "I would just like to say an enormous thank you to all those involved in this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade.

"After the postponement of the 2020 event, a significant parade formed up at Claremont Pier and was greeted by large numbers in attendance at the war memorial on Royal Plain.

"The town council is honoured to organise this service with the Royal British Legion on behalf of the town and appreciates the efforts by so many to make the service a chance to commemorate and reflect."