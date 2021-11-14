News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Remembrance Sunday respects paid in Lowestoft

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:25 PM November 14, 2021
Remembrance Sunday being marked on November 14, 2021, in Lowestoft.

Remembrance Sunday being marked on November 14, 2021, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

An annual parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday was held at Lowestoft war memorial.

After people across the east coast had paid tribute to the fallen on a very different Remembrance Sunday last year - with the event suspended due to coronavirus restrictions - organisers were "very much looking forward" to the return of the Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade on Royal Plain on November 14.

A parade left from Claremont Pier at 10.15am with the service taking place from 10.45am at the war memorial on Royal Plain.

A special presentation was also made - with the conferring of the title of Freedom of the Town, to the Lowestoft and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

With the Royal British Legion founded 100 years ago out of the devastating legacy left by the Great War, the Lowestoft and District Branch was formed in the same year and is one of the earliest branches in the Legion’s existence.

With the memorial on Royal Plain installed in 1921, a spokesman said: "Ever since then, Lowestoft has had a close and proud association with the Royal British Legion."

