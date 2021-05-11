RNLI called out to rescue 'soggy doggy'
- Credit: Lowestoft RNLI
Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat were called to rescue a dog being swept along by the tide.
Oscar, a three-year-old Cocker Spaniel, managed to get away from his owner, Harry Fisher, and headed into the sea at Pakefield Beach on Tuesday morning.
The crew from Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat and the Lowestoft Coastguard Rescue Team were called out at 6.45am.
Lowestoft Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox said: “Although it was a calm sea, the dog would have been swept along by the roaring tide."
Mr Fisher said: "He had been in the water for 30 minutes.
"Oscar occasionally has fits and I was worried he might be having one whilst in the water.
"When I couldn’t see his head, I called the Coastguard."
Oscar managed to get ashore after being attracted by another dog on the beach and quickly reunited with his owner.
Mr Fisher added: “I phoned the Coastguard back to let them know Oscar was safe just as the lifeboat was approaching.
"I will definitely keep him on a lead in future.”