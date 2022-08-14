Warning as RNLI crew called out to sandbank to rescue paddleboarders

Paddleboarders and swimmers had to be rescued from exposed sandbanks off the Lowestoft coast on Saturday.

RNLI beach lifeguards and the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight were called at 5.45pm on August 13 to help two paddleboarders who had gone out before finding the tide was flowing faster than expected.

Lowestoft Lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: "Two RNLI beach lifeguards were first on the scene paddling their rescue boards to Newcombe Sands, 600 metres from the beach.

Lowestoft's RNLI beach lifeguard and Lifeboat crew were called out to Newcombe Sands. - Credit: Jono Neill Photography

"They had asked for assistance from Lowestoft Lifeboat and, as we arrived, the two paddleboarders were being escorted to the shore by one of the lifeguards.

"The Newcombe Sand was exposed more than usual, and this had attracted other paddleboarders, swimmers and people in small boats to go out to the sand bar.

"I was surprised to see so many people out there.

"It was a full moon and strong Spring Tides are running. The water was extremely low on Saturday and Sunday so people entering the water as a swimmer of on a paddleboard or similar at one place could find themselves being carried up or down from where they are heading.

"The full moon causes the tide to rise higher than normal, but also to ebb lower than a usual low tide."

While at the sandbar, the crew assisted a swimmer who, having reached Newcombe, was having difficulty getting back to shore.

Mr Fox said: "He was having difficulty swimmer back to shore against the tide. We took him back to the beach on the lifeboat.

"We were then redirected by the UK Coastguard to the sand spit adjacent to the Pakefield Holiday Village where there was concern for swimmers.

"Fortunately, everybody managed to get to shore safely, where they were met by a Coastguard Rescue Team.

"Finally, on our way back to our mooring, we came across a kayaker close to the sandbank who seemed to be making very slow progress, but assured us he could reach the shore ok.

"Fortunately, everyone we went to help reached the shore safely, but as the tides were flowing so fast anyone entering the sea is advised to take extra care this weekend."