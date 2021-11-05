News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Lifeboat launched to help Dutch yacht off coast

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:30 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 2:31 PM November 5, 2021
The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight was called to help the Dutch yacht off the coast of Kessingland.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight was called to help the Dutch yacht off the coast of Kessingland. - Credit: Mick Howes

A Dutch yacht was rescued at sea by a Lowestoft lifeboat crew after getting into difficulties.

The crew of five on the yacht had to call for help when a rope caught around the vessel's propeller while heading to the Suffolk town on Friday morning.

Lowestoft RNLI coxswain John Fox said: "We were called at 9.07am by UK Coastguard to assess the yacht's situation.

"We launched our RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight and found the vessel approximately three quarters of a mile from Lowestoft pier heads at the end of the Stanford Channel.

"The crew of the 20-metre yacht told us they had sailed from Den Helder in the Netherlands overnight, heading for Lowestoft, but when they were off Kessingland a rope had become wrapped around the vessel's propeller, causing engine failure.

"They were able to take their sails down and we decided that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist the yacht.

"In a calm sea we brought the yacht safely into the harbour, arriving at 10am."

