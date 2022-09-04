Belgian yacht rescued after rope caught around the propeller

The RNLI were called out to a yacht off the Lowestoft coast - Credit: Archant

A Belgian yacht was rescued by a lifeboat off Lowestoft after it got stuck on ropes.

An RNLI crew was called out just before 7am on Saturday, September 3, to go to its aid.

The yacht, carrying two men and a woman, had travelled from Belgium the day before and was headed for Inverness.

The 35ft yacht was 20 miles south-east of Lowestoft and sailors were unable to start the engine or move the boat.

It turned out that the yacht had a rope caught around its propeller.

Lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “Around midnight they got caught on what was believed to be ropes attached to whelk fishing pots anchored to the seabed.

“The skipper waited until morning before he went over the side to try to clear the rope from the propeller – but the swell made this difficult and risky.

“We grappled for the whelk gear on the seabed that they were snagged on. We managed to locate and lift the anchor to free the vessel.

"We slowly towed the vessel back to the safely of the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina, arriving back at 1.45pm.”