Road cordoned off as police investigate 'overnight incident'

Sarah Burgess

Published: 7:41 AM May 2, 2021   
Police activity centred on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft, which remains closed off this morning

A main road remains cordoned off by police in Lowestoft after an overnight incident which saw a large emergency services response.

Lowestoft Police tweeted at 5am today that St Peter's Street was currently closed at the junction with Yeovil Road and that residents should find alternative routes.

Neighbours reported seeing multiple police cars, forensics and an armed police unit on the road overnight and into this morning.

One man living nearby said: "As I was leaving for work this morning at about 6am the road was still closed off.

"I saw about 10 police cars, forensics and what looked like an armed copper."

More to follow.

