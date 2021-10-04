News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft school blaze confirmed as external fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:25 AM October 4, 2021   
Fire crews attended Poplars School last night to deal with the blaze on the roof.

- Credit: Mick Howes

The fire on the roof of a Lowestoft school did not enter the building or cause any damage.

Poplars School in St Margarets Road was ablaze and led to many concerned residents posting photo updates on social media as the fire developed, which is believed to have first started around 7pm on Sunday night.

The fire department is still looking into the cause of the fire.

- Credit: Mick Howes

Lynsey Holzer, CEO of Evolution Academy Trust which looks after Poplars School, confirmed the fire was external and had not entered the building.

"It was an external fire, but the fire department are still looking into the cause.

The fire is believed to have started around 7pm on Sunday night.

- Credit: Mick Howes

"Fortunately, by the time they attended, the fire had burnt itself out."

No school property was damaged and the school was open as normal this morning.

