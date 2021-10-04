Lowestoft school blaze confirmed as external fire
Published: 9:25 AM October 4, 2021
- Credit: Mick Howes
The fire on the roof of a Lowestoft school did not enter the building or cause any damage.
Poplars School in St Margarets Road was ablaze and led to many concerned residents posting photo updates on social media as the fire developed, which is believed to have first started around 7pm on Sunday night.
Lynsey Holzer, CEO of Evolution Academy Trust which looks after Poplars School, confirmed the fire was external and had not entered the building.
"It was an external fire, but the fire department are still looking into the cause.
"Fortunately, by the time they attended, the fire had burnt itself out."
You may also want to watch:
No school property was damaged and the school was open as normal this morning.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
- 2 Sir Michael Caine's East Anglian life remembered on Channel 5 documentary
- 3 New high school head expresses 'delight' at new role
- 4 Watch incredible moment girl, four, rings treatment bell after beating cancer
- 5 'Perfect storm' as thousands brace for tough winter ahead of Universal Credit cut
- 6 Work starts to convert empty Lowestoft store featuring Banksy mural
- 7 Pipeline at risk from eroding coastline to be relocated in Lowestoft
- 8 Naked calendar to raise money for loving father battling rare cancer
- 9 Lowestoft couple deny abusing two children
- 10 Bond boost for East Coast Cinema ahead of bumper season