'An amazing act of kindness': Scout donates toys to children in hospital

Published: 3:03 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 3:13 PM December 10, 2020

Lowestoft scout, Oscar Cone, presents the toys to the Children’s Ward at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Emma Cone - Credit: Emma Cone

A young scout has been hailed for a "truly touching, inspirational" act of kindness.

Lowestoft scout, Oscar Cone, has used the recent lockdown to raise funds and help others.

Oscar, a member of the 14th Lowestoft scout group, made a number of face masks with all the proceeds raised going to the local hospital.

As he worked to gain some scout badges over lockdown, one of the badges he chose was his fundraiser badge.

And after speaking with his mum Emma about all the different ways there were to raise money, as his mum had thought about making face masks, Oscar asked if he could help.

Lowestoft scout, Oscar Cone, making the face masks to sell. Picture: Emma Cone - Credit: Emma Cone

Mrs Cone said: “Oscar used my sewing machine.

"It was a skill he had tried a couple of times before, and on that occasion he made himself a hoodie.

"So he set about making the masks using lots of different prints of fabrics.

Lowestoft scout, Oscar Cone, making the face masks to sell. Picture: Emma Cone - Credit: Emma Cone

"The project soon produced a stock of face masks that we were able to sell locally and nationally via Facebook – with each one sold earning £1 to donate to a good cause.”

Oscar eventually raised more than £400 and he then decided that he would like to help the children’s ward at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

So with his family he went to the TK Maxx store last week and enjoyed walking round choosing all the toys - as he managed to fill two trolleys complete with 60 toys for the children’s ward.

Lowestoft scout, Oscar Cone, with the toys he was able to buy at TK Maxx store. Picture: Emma Cone - Credit: Emma Cone

Mrs Cone added: "When we delivered the gifts to the hospital the nurses were overwhelmed with the number of toys Oscar was donating and said they would make lots of children happy.

"They also said that it could be a very stressful and emotional time for families with youngsters in hospital and the Christmas donation of toys for the Children and Young Persons Unit will make a big difference to them.”

Assistant District Commissioner for Scouts, Harry Emmerson, said: “It’s a truly touching and inspirational thing for someone to do.

"The gesture and sentiment behind this amazing act of kindness is truly reflective of all we stand for in scouting.”