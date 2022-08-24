News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

High-octane activities enjoyed as summer camp hailed a success

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:29 PM August 24, 2022
14th Lowestoft Scout Group

The 14th Lowestoft Scout Group enjoyed an exciting summer camp at Blackwell Activities, near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts

A group of scouts from a coastal town have spent an action-packed week tackling new challenges and experiencing high-octane activities while at their annual camp.

A total of 33 youngsters and leaders from the 14th Lowestoft Scout Group enjoyed an exciting summer camp at Blackwell Activities, near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.

Assistant scout leader Richard Brabben said: “For a change we had good weather and over the course of seven days, the Scouts experienced a wide range of high-octane activities both on and off site.

The 14th Lowestoft Scout Group

The 14th Lowestoft Scout Group enjoyed an exciting summer camp at Blackwell Activities, near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire. - Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts

"These ranged from tackling the high-altitude challenges of 3G swing, giant zipline, multi scramble, high all aboard, giants ladder and fan descender all provided by the campsite.

"In addition, they went off site and tackled a Ghyll Scramble - climbing up a mountain stream over rocks and waterfalls - as well as a hike along the many canals, Paintballing, a water assault course and a day at Alton Towers.

"It was a very successful camp and enjoyed by all.”

Scout meetings resume on Friday, September 9 with new faces aged 10 to 14 always warmly welcomed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who 'regularly' swears at passers-by in town centre arrested
  2. 2 Lowestoft Indian restaurant named business of the year at national awards
  3. 3 Windfarm's new first-of-its-kind vessel named in Lowestoft ceremony
  1. 4 Wheels removed from parked car during evening theft
  2. 5 Hunt for e-scooter arsonist after car blaze
  3. 6 Family rush to rescue partially blind man who fell at level crossing
  4. 7 Phones and electric bike stolen from home in broad daylight
  5. 8 Music line-up revealed ahead of East Pint Beer Festival
  6. 9 'Bursting' beers sold at Tesco recalled due to safety fears
  7. 10 Man followed and verbally abused while visiting One Stop shop

Contact scouts@14thlowestoftscouts.co.uk

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Emma McKay, owner of The Salty Crow in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

First look at the new fully vegan café 'booming in business'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents of criminal damage in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man throws brick through living room window in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Marina Theatre Box Office, Lowestoft.Picture: Nick Butcher

Seaside town serial killer talk to give insight in to 'troubling topics'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
People out enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Pi

From schools to shops: All you need to know about living in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon