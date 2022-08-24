High-octane activities enjoyed as summer camp hailed a success
- Credit: 14th Lowestoft Scouts
A group of scouts from a coastal town have spent an action-packed week tackling new challenges and experiencing high-octane activities while at their annual camp.
A total of 33 youngsters and leaders from the 14th Lowestoft Scout Group enjoyed an exciting summer camp at Blackwell Activities, near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.
Assistant scout leader Richard Brabben said: “For a change we had good weather and over the course of seven days, the Scouts experienced a wide range of high-octane activities both on and off site.
"These ranged from tackling the high-altitude challenges of 3G swing, giant zipline, multi scramble, high all aboard, giants ladder and fan descender all provided by the campsite.
"In addition, they went off site and tackled a Ghyll Scramble - climbing up a mountain stream over rocks and waterfalls - as well as a hike along the many canals, Paintballing, a water assault course and a day at Alton Towers.
"It was a very successful camp and enjoyed by all.”
Scout meetings resume on Friday, September 9 with new faces aged 10 to 14 always warmly welcomed.
Contact scouts@14thlowestoftscouts.co.uk