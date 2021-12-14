Lowestoft singer receives standing ovation from judges on new ITV show

Lowestoft singer Darby performed on Monday evening's programme of Walk The Line. - Credit: ITV Plc

A Lowestoft singer received a standing ovation from judges on ITV's new show Walk The Line.

Darby impressed judges with his deep vocals and sang 'I Who Have Nothing' by Shirley Bassey in Monday evening's programme.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the singing competition sees people perform on stage and compete for a chance to win £500,000 in front of judges Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David.

Walk The Line returns tonight at 8pm on ITV. - Credit: ITV Plc

After his performance, Ms French told the 35-year-old: "I did not see that song choice coming.

"What a belter of a song, what passion and strength that you have there. You are a contender."

Mr Barlow added: "You are a force to be reckoned with. Brilliant performance, it was pretty faultless.

"That was pretty special and the first standing ovation of the competition so far."

Despite beating three other acts from the evening's show, Darby, who now lives in Great Yarmouth, lost out to reigning champion Ella Rothwell who decided to 'walk the line' and risk the £20,000 she was offered in the hope of remaining in the competition.

It proved to be the right decision for Ella as the audience decided to vote her through to the next round.

The programme, which began on Sunday night, has been described as "the ultimate game of winner stays on" and will be aired every night until Friday (December 17) when a winner will be announced.

