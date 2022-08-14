Firefighters plea to not use sky lanterns as one lands near large field
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station
Firefighters are pleading with members of the public to not use sky lanterns after one landed next to a large field of standing crops.
The sky lantern was pictured after it landed in a horse paddock in Beccles Road, Lowestoft.
Posting on Twitter Lowestoft South Fire Station sent out a message urging people to not use sky lanterns.
The tweet said: "Please don't use sky lanterns.
"This image was sent to us from a follower after it landed in a horse paddock in Beccles Road, Lowestoft, close to a large field of standing crop."
Chief fire officials are once again reminding people to refrain from having open barbeques and to take extra care when putting out cigarettes due to the dry conditions and the large amount of standing crops.
It comes after firefighters from across both Suffolk and Norfolk have dealt with an extreme number of field fires over the past month.
In July both Suffolk and Norfolk fire services declared a major incident after dealing with a large amount of fires in a single day.