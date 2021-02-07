Published: 4:07 PM February 7, 2021

People queuing in the snow outside Rosedale Surgery in Ashburnham Way, Carlton Colville on Sunday (February 7). - Credit: Mick Howes

Two doctors’ surgeries in Lowestoft have continued to administer coronavirus vaccinations despite the snowy conditions.

The Rosedale Surgery in Ashburnham Way, Carlton Colville and Bridge Road Surgery in Oulton Broad have both been open for patients booked in for their first doses of the vaccine.

Dr Lucie Barker, Clinical Director of Lowestoft Primary Care Network, said: “When we saw the snow falling this morning we consulted the police and together decided that as it was not too bad outside, that it would be safe to carry on with the planned vaccination programme. The police visited later to check we were okay.

Snow in Lowestoft on Sunday (February 7). - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have 900 booked in at Rosedale to be vaccinated today from all six surgeries in the Lowestoft area and only a very small proportion of patients have cancelled.

"Our vaccine has a long date and we won’t waste any if people don’t turn up today. They will be rebooked for another session."

Bridge Road surgery was also giving jabs on Sunday (February 7).

Dr Barker continued: "There has been a great response from patients. They have been pleased that we have remained open and are carrying on in the snow - and that current and retired staff have come in on a Sunday to give the vaccinations.

Rosedale Surgery in Ashburnham Way, Carlton Colville, on Sunday (February 7). - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have seven vaccinators working and we are open until 4.30pm but we are arranging for some patients to come in early.

"The patients have been really wonderful and have been really pleased.

"We don’t mind coming in on a Sunday, as it is so important to get our patients vaccinated. We thank the patients for coming and they in turn thank us.

"We are seeing clinically extremely vulnerable people and over 70’s.

"Any patient who is unable to get to the surgery for genuine reasons will have a home visit. We have already been doing these and have covered a significant number of the housebound patients in our area.”

The vaccination programme is continuing at Kirkley Mill next Thursday and Friday and at Rosedale again next Saturday – as well as at Hayden’s Pharmacy in Oulton Broad.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County Council has said the community testing centre in Lowestoft has been closed due to the weather.

The situation around these centres, also known as rapid testing or lateral flow testing centres, for people not displaying symptoms, will continue to be monitored and a decision on opening on Monday (February 8) will be taken later today.