Soldier from Lowestoft paddleboards 60 miles around Isle of Wight
- Credit: Shane Hart
A soldier from Lowestoft has paddle boarded 60 miles around the Isle of Wight, all in aid of a special baby care charity.
Royal Engineer Shane Hart travelled set off at 4.30am, with simple food supplies.
Mr Hart said: ”I knew carb intake every 15 minutes would sustain me for the 24 hour non stop challenge.
"I didn't have time to stop paddling with the wind pushing back the board. Small bites were key."
Due to shallowness of the waters the large safety boat supplied by Chris Randall could not assist with a resupply of food and water.
Mr Hart said: ”I had to increase my stroke rate burning more energy levels and fatiguing sooner, if I stopped paddling the 15Kt winds would just blow me in the opposite direction it was one of the most challenging legs.
”This challenge would not of been possible without the support of family and friends, sponsorship from P and W fabrications and my safety team.”
The target for the charity was met raising £565 for Cots for Tots.
You can donate here.