Queen's Jubilee celebrations across Lowestoft and Southwold

Back then, residents of Hopelyn Close in Lowestoft celebrating the Diamond Jubilee by holding a traditional street party. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A parade of boating, scarecrow and baking competitions, music, fireworks, street parties, picnics in the park and beacon lightings will unite families across Lowestoft and Southwold as The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is celebrated.

Communities across Lowestoft and Southwold will come together as celebrations aplenty mark The Queen’s 70 years of service.

With Suffolk County Council approving applications for 185 street parties and events being held between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5 - 47 of these events will take centre stage in east Suffolk.

Across Lowestoft and Southwold the following events are all due to take place.

Blundeston

A large event will be held in Hall Lane, Blundeston on Saturday, June 4 from noon to 11pm after Blundeston and Flixton Parish Council successfully applied for a temporary road closure for a special Platinum Jubilee event.

Carlton Colville

A Jubilee fete and celebrations aplenty will see "a great community afternoon" fun day at Carlton Colville Community Centre from noon to 5pm on Thursday, June 2.

There will be more than 20 stalls, music, games, demonstrations, activities, a raffle, visits from donkeys and displays of emergency service vehicles.

Corton

Celebrations will be held on The Street playing field in Corton on June 2 and June 3.

Music and performances from the James Paget University Choir will kick things off from 9pm on June 2, before the beacon is lit at 9.45pm.

A community picnic, live music, food stalls, craft fair and children’s entertainment will also be held as a picnic in the park event takes place on the playing field in Corton from 1pm on June 3.

Great Yarmouth Brass Band will be playing from 2pm on June 3, with stalls, a craft fair, raffle, maypole dancing, refreshments and much more.

Hopton-on-Sea

Hopton-on-Sea Parish Council and Hopton Residents Group has organised a music themed Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party in the Park community event.

This will include live music, a classic car show, crafts, charity stalls, food and refreshments, street entertainers, tombolas, fancy dress, a beer tent, a raffle and much more to be held at the recreation ground on Lowestoft Road on Saturday, June 4 from noon to 7pm.

Kessingland

Four days of celebrations will take place in Kessingland.

Homes and gardens are being decorated as part of a special competition that will be judged along with a baking competition and a scarecrow competition.

On Thursday, June 2, from 11am onwards, an ale and cider festival at The Sailors Home Public House.

From 4pm onwards, A children’s lantern parade will run from the Church Hall to the Beach accompanied by the Waveney Brass Band Ensemble.

At 9.45pm the Jubilee Beacon will be lit ahead of songs by St Edmund’s Church Choir.

A classic car show featuring Lowestoft Classic Car Club will appear at Kessingland Working Men’s Club between 11am and 3pm on June 3 and a Jubilee dog show from noon at Livingstone’s Freehouse on June 3.

There will also be a children’s jubilee tea party at St Edmund’s Church Hall from 2pm until 4pm on June 3.

On June 4, a vintage funfair and displays will be held at Kessingland Sports and Social Centre from 11pm to 5pm.

A family picnic at Kessingland Sports and Social Club family picnic will take place from noon to 4pm on June 5 before a firework display on the beach at Kessingland at 10pm on June 5.

Lound

A picnic on The Green will be held at Lound on the afternoon of June 5, organised by the parish council and the Lound Village Hall committee.

The newly refurbished Beacon in Sparrows Nest, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council

Lowestoft

The Navigator Realise Futures and Lowestoft Library is holding a royal networking free event to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee from 10am to 3pm on June 1, with stalls, music and refreshments.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, those who are part of the Marina’s Unspoken Stories playwriting project have penned short plays inspired by her life, loves, achievements and tribulations.

Queen: Unspoken Stories will be staged at the Marina Theatre at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 1.

A day of fun for all the family will take centre stage at Sparrow's Nest in Lowestoft from 11am on Thursday, June 2.

Lowestoft Town Council and the Lowestoft and District Branch of the Royal British Legion are teaming up to organise the 'People’s Party in the Park' event as a series of music and free events will take centre stage in the park throughout the day ahead of the lighting of Britain’s most easterly Jubilee beacon in Sparrow’s Nest in a special ceremony from 9.15pm.

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Oulton Broad

A special Jubilee picnic in the park will be held from 10am on Friday June 3 at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

Running from 10am to 5pm, locals are being invited to "bring your own picnic" for a "fun filled day" including a treasure hunt trail, craft fair and music from the bandstand.

On the Broads, Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club have arranged a special ‘Parade of Boating’ which will include motorboats, yachts, a dragon boat, canoes, paddle boats, sailboards, sailing dinghys and a rowing skiff all being led by the Waveney River Tours ‘Waveney Princess’.

Pakefield

Locals are encouraged to join Pakefield Community Group for events at Pakefield Church and on The Green on Thursday, June 2.

There will be a service of celebration at Pakefield Church at 8pm followed by the lighting of Pakefield's clifftop Beacon, starting at 9pm with bagpipes and a bugle player, before the beacon will be lit around 9.45pm on Pakefield Green.

A Jubilee tea party on June 4 will be held at Pakefield Church Hall, from 5pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from contact the Parish Church Office.

Live music will also be staged on Pakefield Green on June 5 with locals encouraged to gather for picnics.

Reydon

On Sunday, June 5, from 12.30pm onwards, the Reydon Picnic on Jubilee Green event will take place. Featuring an afternoon of music, refreshments, competitions, stalls and more, locals are encouraged to bring a rug and family picnic and dress in 1950s outfits for a "commemorative village event."

Southwold

At 2pm on Thursday, June 2 at the town hall, the mayor will read the local proclamation. A traditional Beating of the Bounds walk around Southwold will take place from 2.30pm.

From 6pm, people are encouraged to bring a picnic to Gun Hill, Southwold with a lone piper performing at at 9.35pm ahead of the lighting of the Jubilee Beacon on Gun Hill, the firing of canons and fireworks.

From 1pm to 4pm on June 3 and June 4, miniature train rides and cream teas can be enjoyed at Steam Works, with the traditional Stocks Fair returning to South Green on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Southwold in Old Photos will be showcased in a special exhibition from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm at the Stella Peskett Hall on June 4.

Southwold Sailing Club will host a Jubilee Regatta with racing off Southwold on June 4 and June 5.

The grand opening of the Old Hospital with fun for all the family will run from noon to 3pm on June 5.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties

Albany Road Lowestoft

Ashdale Drive Worlingham

Barons Close Halesworth

Broadland Close Worlingham

Brookwood Close Worlingham

Cambrian Crescent Oulton

Chediston Street Halesworth

Dawson Mews Oulton

Dunwich Road Southwold

Gunton Drive Lowestoft

Hillside Road Reydon

Hopelyn Close Lowestoft

London Road South Lowestoft

Marlborough Road Lowestoft

Meadow Gardens Beccles

Miller Close Lowestoft

Murillo Drive Lowestoft

Nelson Road Lowestoft

Nursery Close Lowestoft

Outney Road Bungay

Paddocks Green Worlingham

Pine Tree Close Worlingham

The Glades Lowestoft

The Street Somerleyton

Upper Grange Road Beccles

Walmer Close Lowestoft

Wheatfield Road Lowestoft

Windsor Road Lowestoft

Wingfield Street Bungay

Worell Drive Worlingham