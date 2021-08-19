Sports zone opened in memory of 'much loved' young man

Published: 6:50 PM August 19, 2021

Karen and Harvey Snowling, parents of Harley Snowling who took his own life, in the new sports zone at Colville House which has been named in memory of him. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A community sports zone has been named after a 'much loved' young man, who died in 2020 after battles with mental health aged 20.

Harley Snowling died at his Bridge Road home in Oulton Broad on January 27 2020 after battling mental health issues over the course of three years.

But on Thursday family and friends gathered in tribute to remember him as a young man who was full of life, loved sport and was loved by all.

Karen and Harvey Snowling unveiling The Harley George Sports Zone at Colville House in Lowestoft in memory of their son who took his own life. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Over the last year and a half, the Snowling family raised an incredible £18,000 for Inspire Suffolk, the charity which has launched the sports zone in Harley's memory.

The charity works to help hundreds of young people overcome challenges and make positive progress in their lives.

Friends and family celebrating the unveiling of the Harley George Sports Zone at Colville House in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Harvey Snowling, Harley's dad said: "Inspire Suffolk is a charity that really respects children who are going through challenges, whether that be physical or mental.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a very fitting gesture for Harley and how he was as a person.

"Harley loved sports and they are a great way to help kids physically and mentally.

"This zone will help other people and that is the main thing."

Friends and family at the new Harley George Sports Zone at Colville House in Lowestoft which has been unveiled in memory of Harley Snowling who took his own life. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Karen Snowling, Harley’s mum, said: “Harley had a love for life and enjoyed all sports.

"It’s great to see his legacy making such a difference to local young people.”

Terry Baxter, CEO of Inspire Suffolk, said, “We are honoured to launch our new sports zone today in memory of Harley.

"Through his legacy and with the support of his family and friends, we have been able to help hundreds of young people in Lowestoft and across the rest of the county to raise their ambitions and take positive steps forward, during a year of uncertainty.”

Chili Tozer, Karen Snowling, Jack Taylor and Harvey Snowling in the newly unveiled Harley George Sports Zone. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The new sports zone was funded by Sport England and will be enjoyed by local youth groups and sports clubs.

Its launch will help the town’s youth to access enrichment activities outside of term time, as well as helping to fund the charity’s work through external hire.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.

The Harley George Sports Zone unveiled at Colville House, Lowestoft, in memory of Harley who took his own life. - Credit: Danielle Booden



