Sports zone opened in memory of 'much loved' young man
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A community sports zone has been named after a 'much loved' young man, who died in 2020 after battles with mental health aged 20.
Harley Snowling died at his Bridge Road home in Oulton Broad on January 27 2020 after battling mental health issues over the course of three years.
But on Thursday family and friends gathered in tribute to remember him as a young man who was full of life, loved sport and was loved by all.
Over the last year and a half, the Snowling family raised an incredible £18,000 for Inspire Suffolk, the charity which has launched the sports zone in Harley's memory.
The charity works to help hundreds of young people overcome challenges and make positive progress in their lives.
Harvey Snowling, Harley's dad said: "Inspire Suffolk is a charity that really respects children who are going through challenges, whether that be physical or mental.
You may also want to watch:
"This is a very fitting gesture for Harley and how he was as a person.
"Harley loved sports and they are a great way to help kids physically and mentally.
Most Read
- 1 New splash pool attraction unveiled at Lowestoft park
- 2 Lowestoft man wanted on recall to prison
- 3 Hunt for missing Lowestoft man
- 4 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 5 Robber armed with handgun demands cash from shop worker
- 6 Kessingland husband 'desperate for answers' after wife's sudden death
- 7 Further affordable homes now available in district
- 8 Protective screens installed on Banksy artworks
- 9 Family vents frustration at littering of town's skate park
- 10 Popular sporting venues set to host tours as part of Heritage festival
"This zone will help other people and that is the main thing."
Karen Snowling, Harley’s mum, said: “Harley had a love for life and enjoyed all sports.
"It’s great to see his legacy making such a difference to local young people.”
Terry Baxter, CEO of Inspire Suffolk, said, “We are honoured to launch our new sports zone today in memory of Harley.
"Through his legacy and with the support of his family and friends, we have been able to help hundreds of young people in Lowestoft and across the rest of the county to raise their ambitions and take positive steps forward, during a year of uncertainty.”
The new sports zone was funded by Sport England and will be enjoyed by local youth groups and sports clubs.
Its launch will help the town’s youth to access enrichment activities outside of term time, as well as helping to fund the charity’s work through external hire.
If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.
Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.