Station looks 'blooming marvellous' thanks to community project

Published: 11:50 AM October 11, 2021

It is one of the key gateways to a coastal town.

And Greater Anglia’s Lowestoft railway station has been ablaze with colour once again this year following a joint initiative between the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership, the Lowestoft Central Project and Lowestoft in Bloom.

This is the third year that the three voluntary organisations have worked together with the station now decorated with 19 hanging baskets, 21 tubs and two converted boats as planters - all making for a more welcoming environment for both regular users and visitors.

A hanging basket at Lowestoft Station. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

This year the team has used a new organic peat free compost helping to support their joint aim to be more environmentally friendly.

The Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership funded new plants with the boats receiving a refresh and the baskets made up using the new organic peat free compost by Lowestoft in Bloom, which were installed and maintained since by volunteers from the Lowestoft Central Project.

You may also want to watch:

Jacqui Dale, from the Lowestoft Central Project, said: “We have had so many positive comments about the floral displays this year from both visitors and regular users of the station.

"We are hoping that these displays will continue to look as good as we move into autumn and are now preparing our winter planting scheme.”

Debbie Blowers, from Lowestoft in Bloom, added: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with the Lowestoft Central Project and Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership.

"It is a privilege to work with the team, helping to create some floral splendour at our town’s historic station and we very much hope to continue our joint initiative in the future.”

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s Customer and Community Engagement Manager, added: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for creating such lovely displays at the station.”

The planting is also designed to attract and support wildlife including bees and butterflies, an initiative being championed by rail operator Greater Anglia as well as Community Rail Partnerships across the region.

Plans also exist for the creation of new wildlife friendly areas around the station.