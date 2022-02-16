News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Lowestoft student reaches final of national hairdressing competition

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:44 AM February 16, 2022
East Coast College student Amy Putman has been named as a finalist in a national hairdressing competition - Credit: East Coast College

A student from Lowestoft has reached the finals of a national hairdressing competition.

East Coast College student Amy Putman is one of six to be named as a finalist in the Creative Colour category at the Concept Hair Learner of the Year competition.

The hair colouring design that has won a place in the final of a national hairdressing competition - Credit: East Coast College

Miss Putman, 19, earned her place through her vibrant red 'peekaboo' look, and next month will travel to Birmingham for the live finals on March 24. 

Miss Putman said: “I was so excited when the email came through that I’d made it to the final! I really wasn’t expecting it, so it was a completely amazing surprise.

“I’ve always wanted to be a hairdresser, even from a young age, so this really means a lot to me."

The awards aim to give the next generation of hairdressers the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills. 

Miss Putman added: "I’m feeling a bit nervous. There’s just over a month to go, so I’m really focusing on perfecting my hair skills."

