'Above the call of duty' - taxi driver's surprise for grieving family

Published: 3:32 PM May 21, 2021

Tony Papa, 49, of Xscape Taxis, provided a kind gesture to a family who had to put down their pet dog. - Credit: Tony Papa

A grieving family has described how one special taxi driver went "above and beyond the call of duty" for them during a very difficult time.

Coraleigh Shearer, 45, her daughter Shaynon Shearer, 22 and mum Vicky Harris, 71, had to have the family dog, 11-year-old Suki, who was a husky cross German shepherd put down yesterday at the vets.

The family, who live in Lowestoft, phoned up Xscape taxis yesterday (Thursday, May 20) and explained the situation.

Little did the family know that Xscape taxi driver Tony Papa, 49, would not only comfort and support the family throughout the entire ride but also offer it completely free of charge.

Suki, a husky cross German shepherd had to be put down at the vets but one taxi driver made this all more bearable. - Credit: Coraleigh Shearer

Miss Shearer said: "I just wanted to say Tony deserves all the recognition because he went above and beyond the call of duty for us as a family.

"He was so welcoming, allowing us to take our time, sitting with us and staying with us as we went through the ordeal.

"I went along in my mobility scooter and my daughter and her friend travelled in the taxi. My poor mum couldn't bear to see Suki be put down.

"You just don't expect this level of kindness from one because they are usually very busy.

"All I can say is a massive thank you to Tony and Xscape Taxis for what they did for us.

"Tony was the angel we needed on such a difficult day for us."

Tony comforted the family when Suki had to be put down at the vets. - Credit: Coraleigh Shearer

Tony Papa has been working for Xscape Taxis, based in Lowestoft, for the past 18 months and said this gesture is all part of the job.

Mr Papa said: "When I arrived I soon realised the poor family were in a distressing situation.

"A dog is such a big part of any family's life so I just let them take their time and stayed with them throughout.

"The money was not an issue for me, I just wanted to make sure the family were happy.

"There is not much kindness in this world so I am glad to hear this has made a difference to the family."



