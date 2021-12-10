Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears

Ethan Wright, from Oulton, died in a collision with a van in Lowestoft - Credit: Waveney FC/The Wright family

A teenage cyclist from the Lowestoft area died following a collision with a van, an inquest has heard.

Ethan Wright was involved in a collision with a white van in Higher Drive, near an alleyway opposite the Woods Loke West junction, on Wednesday, November 17.

Floral tributes left in Lowestoft following the death of Ethan Wright - Credit: Mick Howes

Emergency services arrived at around 10.15am, before the 16-year-old was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Ethan died of his injuries at the Cambridge hospital a day later.

The following week, his family paid tribute to a boy who "touched the lives of everyone he met during his short but wonderful life."

Ethan Wright, from Oulton, died in a collision with a van in Lowestoft - Credit: The Wright family

As an inquest into his death opened on Friday (December 10), Suffolk Coroner's Court heard Ethan was born in the town of Gorleston in February 2005, and lived in Oulton.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem examination has not yet been completed.

Proceedings were adjourned for a case review to be held on June 24, 2022, with a full inquest booked for July 29, 2022.