Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears
- Credit: Waveney FC/The Wright family
A teenage cyclist from the Lowestoft area died following a collision with a van, an inquest has heard.
Ethan Wright was involved in a collision with a white van in Higher Drive, near an alleyway opposite the Woods Loke West junction, on Wednesday, November 17.
Emergency services arrived at around 10.15am, before the 16-year-old was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
Ethan died of his injuries at the Cambridge hospital a day later.
The following week, his family paid tribute to a boy who "touched the lives of everyone he met during his short but wonderful life."
As an inquest into his death opened on Friday (December 10), Suffolk Coroner's Court heard Ethan was born in the town of Gorleston in February 2005, and lived in Oulton.
The inquest heard that a post-mortem examination has not yet been completed.
Proceedings were adjourned for a case review to be held on June 24, 2022, with a full inquest booked for July 29, 2022.
Most Read
- 1 Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well
- 2 Fupburger launches festive menu and is expanding to Gorleston and Yarmouth
- 3 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment
- 4 Carers on a mission to give vulnerable a homecooked meal this Christmas
- 5 'Boris needs to go' - Hotel manager's anger over alleged No 10 party
- 6 Have your say on new hospital for Great Yarmouth and Waveney
- 7 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
- 8 Councillors and businesses 'appalled' over alleged No 10 Christmas party
- 9 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
- 10 RAF veteran 'overwhelmed' after receiving 600 cards for 100th birthday