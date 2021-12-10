News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:06 PM December 10, 2021
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, following his death

Ethan Wright, from Oulton, died in a collision with a van in Lowestoft - Credit: Waveney FC/The Wright family

A teenage cyclist from the Lowestoft area died following a collision with a van, an inquest has heard.

Ethan Wright was involved in a collision with a white van in Higher Drive, near an alleyway opposite the Woods Loke West junction, on Wednesday, November 17.

Floral tributes left in memory of Ethan Wright.

Floral tributes left in Lowestoft following the death of Ethan Wright - Credit: Mick Howes

Emergency services arrived at around 10.15am, before the 16-year-old was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital. 

Ethan died of his injuries at the Cambridge hospital a day later. 

The following week, his family paid tribute to a boy who "touched the lives of everyone he met during his short but wonderful life."

The parents and younger brother of Ethan Wright have paid touching tributes to the 16-year-old.

Ethan Wright, from Oulton, died in a collision with a van in Lowestoft - Credit: The Wright family

As an inquest into his death opened on Friday (December 10), Suffolk Coroner's Court heard Ethan was born in the town of Gorleston in February 2005, and lived in Oulton.

The inquest heard that a post-mortem examination has not yet been completed. 

Proceedings were adjourned for a case review to be held on June 24, 2022, with a full inquest booked for July 29, 2022. 

Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright.

Floral tributes left in Lowestoft following the death of Ethan Wright - Credit: Mick Howes

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well
  2. 2 Fupburger launches festive menu and is expanding to Gorleston and Yarmouth
  3. 3 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment
  1. 4 Carers on a mission to give vulnerable a homecooked meal this Christmas
  2. 5 'Boris needs to go' - Hotel manager's anger over alleged No 10 party
  3. 6 Have your say on new hospital for Great Yarmouth and Waveney
  4. 7 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  5. 8 Councillors and businesses 'appalled' over alleged No 10 Christmas party
  6. 9 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  7. 10 RAF veteran 'overwhelmed' after receiving 600 cards for 100th birthday
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fire crews

One person treated at scene of house fire in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
damaged sign roundabout

Pressure group anger over speeding drivers on busy bypass

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The house in Rowely Gardens, Lowestoft after a fire on Sunday night. Photo : Steve Adams

Community rally together after fire rips through family home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk road flooded

Suffolk County Council

Hundreds sign petition to fix closed Suffolk road as MP visits site

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon