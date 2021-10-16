News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Young teen raises funds for the RNLI through cycling challenge

Jasper King

Published: 9:54 AM October 16, 2021   
kyle rnli

Kyle has so far raises £500. - Credit: Jonny Hawes

A Lowestoft teen has completed a cycling challenge to fundraise for the RNLI.

Kyle Schneider, 13, finished a cycling challenge on October 11 by cycling 350 miles over 30 days.

His target was to raise £200 but so far he has raised £500.

kyle cycling

Kyle had to cycle 350 miles over a 30 day period. - Credit: Jonny Hawes

His mum, Dawn Hawes said: "He's always wanted to challenge himself and the RNLI is his favourite charity so that was the inspiration behind it.

"Friends and family have been really supportive of him which has been great to see.

You may also want to watch:

"He's having a well earned rest at the moment but he definitely has plans for the future to cycle and fundraise."

Kyle is a member of Great Yarmouth Cycling Club.

In August, he took part in his first 10-mile time trial which he completed it in 31 minutes 35 seconds with an average speed of 19mph.

Kyle will take part in time trials next year.

To donate to Kyle's fundraiser you can do so by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/kyles350

