Teens boosted in bid to secure dream trip to South Korea

It has been described as the adventure of a lifetime.

And two teenagers from Lowestoft have received a boost as they aim to join a prestigious group at a worldwide festival.

Benjamin Britten Music Academy students George Potter and Charlotte Sykes are aiming to join other Scouts from across the UK and globally next year in taking part in the World Scout Jamboree.

The 13-year-old Year 8 students have been supported in their ambition to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea by Lowestoft-based company Kingsley Healthcare.

Charlotte, a member of the 4th Lowestoft Scout Group, and George, who is part of the 14th Lowestoft Scout Group, each need to raise £3,995 to attend the event in August next year.

They will have the honour of representing their Scout groups at the event which is seen as a life-changing opportunity to experience different cultures and look at world issues alongside young people from all over the world.

Helping them on their fundraising journey, Kingsley Healthcare’s marketing and customer relations director, Stephen Pullinger, presented Charlotte and George with £300 cheques during a recent presentation ceremony at the high school on Blyford Road.

Mr Pullinger said: “Kingsley is a family owned company and even though we are now a national top 20 ranked care homes group we retain our family values.

“Kingsley’s Lotus Foundation supports children, families and communities in many other countries as well as the UK.

"However, Lowestoft has a special place in our hearts as it is where the company started 23 years ago.

“Our best wishes go to Charlotte and George.

"In a time of such conflict, I cannot think of a better event than one that brings young people together from across the world.”

The teenagers had applied to Suffolk Scouting last year and were specially selected for one of the 36 Suffolk places available to attend the World Scout Jamboree next year.

George Potter has been scouting with the 14th Lowestoft Scout group since he was six.

To help raise further funds to cover the costs of attending the jamboree for what he described as "a once in a lifetime experience", he has been washing cars, while organising other fundraisers and has set up a Crowdfunding JustGiving page as well.