'The Gull Wing is go' - Joy as third crossing secures Government approval

Published: 4:34 PM November 25, 2020

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing third crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Construction of a coastal town’s new £126.75m bridge will start next year.

Work will begin on Lowestoft’s Gull Wing early in 2021, after the Government gave final approval to the scheme today (Wednesday, November 25).

With Suffolk County Council’s cabinet giving approval to the project in August, preliminary work for the bridge started with an archaeological survey in September 25.

And today the Gull Wing project team at Suffolk County Council received official confirmation that its full business case has been approved, meaning that the £73.39m funding from the Department of Transport can now be accessed - as the eagerly awaited Lake Lothing Third Crossing receives the green light.

With this final milestone now reached, the contract with building and civil engineering contractor, Farrans, will be signed.

Other formalities such as formally acquiring land can also be completed, paving the way for construction work to start in the new year.

County council leader, Matthew Hicks, said: “I’m delighted with the announcement from the Government today, which means that the Gull Wing is go.

“With this news, the final step in our application to build this bridge is now complete.

"We can now access the funding, sign the construction contract and start building the bridge.

“Any doubts are now over and we will get spades into the ground early in the new year to build Lowestoft’s third crossing.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "This news is extremely welcome and is a real positive boost for the residents of Lowestoft.

"I’d like to commend Suffolk County Council on their commitment to this project and to the town.

"The official processes are now complete and we will see construction start in the new year.

"Our skyline is about to change forever, for the better.”

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, added: “It’s great to hear that work on the Gull Wing can now begin.

"Lowestoft and the region should be proud of all the ambition and vision being developed to support local residents and businesses, from the town’s Masterplan to the flood defence works.

"The Gull Wing will be iconic and be a statement of intent for the future of the town.”

Further preliminary groundwork will continue in the coming months, to allow construction work to begin in the spring of 2021.

The Gull Wing is planned to open in the summer of 2023.