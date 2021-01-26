News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Virtual event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:47 AM January 26, 2021   
Then-mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor, speaks during the Holocaust Memorial Day service in January 2020.

Then-mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor, speaks during the Holocaust Memorial Day service in January 2020. - Credit: Mick Howes

A coastal town will mark Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow with a virtual event.

With the annual event at Lowestoft's railway station unable to go ahead as usual due to restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic, the town council has arranged a virtual event to be streamed online.

December 2020 marked 82 years since the Kindertransport train arrived at Lowestoft Station carrying mainly Jewish refugee children escaping persecution.

A video, developed by Life of Lowestoft creator Joshua Freemantle, will feature a reading from Waveney MP Peter Aldous, as well as words and visuals from local historian Christopher Brooks and an address from town mayor Alan Green.

The event will be available to watch on the town council's YouTube channel, Facebook and website on Wednesday, January 27.

Lowestoft News

