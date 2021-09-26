'A real asset' - Club hails donation of lifesaving equipment

Published: 9:42 AM September 26, 2021

The new iPAD SP1 fully Automated External Defibrillator (AED) that has been unveiled at Lowestoft Town FC. - Credit: Mark Kemp/Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town bosses have donated funds to enable the timely replacement of a vital piece of lifesaving equipment.

A new iPAD SP1 fully Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has been unveiled at Lowestoft Town after the club's previous device had reached the end of its useful life.

An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest and is described as "a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device."

The club was able to purchase the defibrillator using a special scheme set up by The FA, working with WEL Medical, following the cardiac arrest suffered by Danish footballer Christian Eriksen during the recent Euro 2020 competition.

This enabled Lowestoft to access the AED at a subsidised price off the normal full cost which was available to clubs at Steps 3-6 within the National League System (NLS).

Mark Kemp, Lowestoft's finance director, said that he was "delighted" that the vice presidents had been keen to help provide funding for the AED.

Mr Kemp said: "Following the recent tragic death of 18-year-old Dylan Rich of West Bridgford FC shortly after suffering a cardiac arrest during their FA Youth Cup match v Boston United - the day after our own U18’s had beaten Mulbarton - it makes you realise that this important piece of lifesaving equipment is a real asset for the club.

"We continue to look for another suitable AED with a view to making this accessible to the local Lowestoft community by placing it in the vicinity of LTFC and adding it to the national AED register."

Lowestoft Town in action - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Vice presidents co-ordinator David Stead said: "We are delighted to be able to once again support the club with the purchase of the defibrillator.

"With its potential lifesaving properties - although we hope that it will not be required either on or off the pitch, or for anyone at a Lowestoft match - and knowing that it is available at every game, it makes lifesaving in the event of a cardiac arrest more likely as prompt action will be able to be taken."