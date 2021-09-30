Fire outside Lowestoft Town's stadium

Published: 12:11 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM September 30, 2021

Fire crews tackled a blaze outside the Lowestoft Town stadium. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firefighters were called to Lowestoft Town Football Club to deal with blaze outside the stadium.

Police were made aware of the incident in Beresford Road by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at 8.10am on Thursday, September 30.

A bin was set on fire in the club's car park as well as bin bags in an alleyway.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Police were called shortly after 8.10am today following reports of a fire in a wheelie bin in an alleyway behind Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

"Police were made aware by the fire service but were not required to attend at the time.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information, should contact Suffolk Police via the website or via 101."

No damage was caused to any of the football club's property.