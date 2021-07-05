Funding sought to restore 'landmark' town hall

Published: 3:53 PM July 5, 2021

Transformation of a historic town hall site has taken another important step forward.

The grade II listed Town Hall in Lowestoft has been vacant and unoccupied since spring 2015.

But it looks set for a brighter future as a scheme progresses to revitalise the landmark building, owned by Lowestoft Town Council (LTC), with a community focus.

Earlier this year, almost 1,000 people in Lowestoft shared their thoughts on how a restored Town Hall could be used by the community - with a café, museum and heritage hub all mooted.

Lowestoft Town Hall. - Credit: Mick Howes

The online survey sought views on what the public would like to see in a "restored town hall in Lowestoft" and now the Lowestoft Town Hall business plan has been developed.

Produced for the town council by Moss King Associates Limited - with input from both Hudson Architects and Andrew Morton Associates (Quantity Surveyors) - it has been "developed to support a funding bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF)."

It describes a "deprived and deteriorating" town hall where "action is required to address the physical conditions of the building - this providing an opportunity to develop this important landmark and deliver a significant cultural, community and economic contribution to Lowestoft."

It adds: "One of the core elements of the Town Investment Plan is to restore and extend the town hall to become an inclusive centre for the community and visitors.

"Facilities will include a heritage hub, tourist information centre and exhibition space, alongside a café, attracting visitors and locals alike."

Of the unveiling of the business plan, a town council spokesman said: “Lowestoft Town Council is pleased to be working with partners, including the AHF, Historic England and East Suffolk Council, to progress the town hall renovation project.

"The latest stage was business and activity planning and design development, funded by the AHF and Lowestoft Town Council.

"From the recent survey, residents have been clear that they want a building that is restored to its former glory, that celebrates its history and that of the town, that makes a positive contribution to the community, and is vibrant, welcoming and accessible to all.

"Further funding is being sought to take the next steps towards turning the plans for the town hall into reality.”











