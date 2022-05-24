Trawlerboys planning to bounce back as club seeks to recruit fresh face

Lowestoft Town Football Club is searching for a new sales and marketing executive - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Town Football Club are searching for a new member of staff to drive income off the pitch as the club aims to bounce back from relegation.

For the first time since 2018, the club are seeking a sales and marketing executive to maximise commercial revenue through advertising and sponsorship following the Trawlerboys' relegation from the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division.

Chairman Gary Keyzor confirmed the role could either be a "full-time, part-time, or a commission-based" position or on a voluntary basis.

Lowestoft Town chairman Gary Keyzor. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow - Credit: Archant

He said: "We left it open because we understand that everyone has different circumstances.

"We wanted to throw every opportunity out there and see what comes back."

Following financial difficulties in 2018, Lowestoft Town opted against recruiting for a full-time sales and marketing position - instead relying on the in-house team of volunteers over the past few years.

Crown Meadow - the home of Lowestoft Town FC. - Credit: Focus Images Ltd/Paul Chesterton

But Mr Keyzor admitted this season's relegation has been challenging and the club would like to "regroup".

He added: "We need to regroup on and off the pitch and we realise that bringing someone in to strengthen relationships with local businesses is important.

"If we could get the right person in who could enhance the club in all different ways then that could be the right way to go."

The club hopes the successful applicant would have knowledge on how football clubs operate, but this is not essential. However, the role does require efficient presentation and communication skills.

Due to Covid disruption at the beginning of last season, Mr Keyzor said the club decided to extend existing deals and has since announced a reduction in admission and season ticket prices.

He said: "Last year, we decided to turn our two-year deals into three-year agreements for free but now we want to drive this area forward now.

"Having reduced our ticket prices ahead of the new season, it's about sitting down and seeing where we can increase revenue to help us start again."

Last season, Lowestoft Town finished bottom of the league having won just nine games.

People interested in the position should email the club at info@lowestofttownfc.co.uk. Salary will be negotiable.