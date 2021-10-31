Monuments men to tell story of war memorials for new film

Bob Collis and Ivan Bunn have combined with Lowestoft Town Council once more to produce a new film on war memorials. - Credit: Bob Collis

Two Lowestoft historians are joining forces with a town council once more to produce a short film with a commemorative theme to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Last year Ivan Bunn and Bob Collis made "Lest We Forget", a film about war graves in the Lowestoft area.

Mr Collis said: "The war graves film was quite well received.

"So this year we decided to suggest doing something on war memorials.

"It wasn't until we started compiling a list that we began to realise just how many plaques, monuments and rolls of honour have been erected over the years in and around our town.

"Eventually we had to take the decision to cover a cross section of memorials as there were simply too many to include in a film of this nature."

With the memorials ranging from park benches, memorial boards in churches and aircraft crash site markers, some relate to more recent conflicts including the 1982 Falklands War.

And at Mr Bunn's suggestion the new film will be titled "In Memoriam".

This year also marks the centenary of the dedication of the Lowestoft War Memorial at Royal Plain, and also of the founding of the Royal British Legion.

Lowestoft Town council's Andy Pearce said: "Over the hundred years since the memorial was erected on Royal Plain, the world has changed out of all recognition from the world of 1921, and values and perspectives have changed with it.

"This is why remembrance and reflection are so important.

"Servicemen and women and civilians too, all fought and endured, and many died, to give us the freedoms most of us take for granted today.

"It is only right that we spare a few minutes of our lives to remember and commemorate their lives and sacrifices, and that is what Lowestoft Town Council in its own small way, is trying to do, with the commissioning of this film."

It is hoped that the film will be ready for viewing on YouTube and other media by Remembrance Sunday on November 14 or shortly after.