Lowestoft Journal

Woman bruised after being bitten by dog

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:49 PM May 17, 2021   
one stop kirkley street

It happened outside the One Stop shop on Kirkley Street. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have issued an appeal after a woman in her 50s was bitten by a dog .

It happened at about 4.15pm on Monday, May 10 close to the One Stop on Kirkley Street in Lowestoft.

A dog is reported to have bitten a woman aged in her 50s on the buttocks and she sustained a bruise.

The dog was described as a black and tan Alsatian, and it was being walked on a lead.

The owner of dog is described a thin lady, aged in her 30s wearing a parka type coat with fur trim and dark jeans and light coloured trainers.

Anyone who knows who the owner was or saw the incident should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/24200/21.

