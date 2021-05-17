Woman bruised after being bitten by dog
Published: 4:49 PM May 17, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Police have issued an appeal after a woman in her 50s was bitten by a dog .
It happened at about 4.15pm on Monday, May 10 close to the One Stop on Kirkley Street in Lowestoft.
A dog is reported to have bitten a woman aged in her 50s on the buttocks and she sustained a bruise.
The dog was described as a black and tan Alsatian, and it was being walked on a lead.
The owner of dog is described a thin lady, aged in her 30s wearing a parka type coat with fur trim and dark jeans and light coloured trainers.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who knows who the owner was or saw the incident should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/24200/21.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft house fire starts in tumble dryer and rips through conservatory
- 2 Pub ordered to pay £23.5k compensation to sacked disabled worker
- 3 Acid attack victim opens heart to TV star on true crime show
- 4 Relief for kittiwakes as controversial netting removed
- 5 Woman bruised after being bitten by dog
- 6 Adapted trike helping to fulfil dreams and bring back 'happy memories'
- 7 Friends launch fantasy horse racing site to combat problem gambling
- 8 Lowestoft man badly hurt after being attacked by gang in his own home
- 9 Magnet fishermen catch a stolen moped in broad
- 10 Man released from hospital after being stabbed in Lowestoft