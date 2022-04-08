Woman's campaign to ban flying rings after dead seal found

Kate Wing is campaigning for flying rings to be banned from sale. - Credit: Kate Wing/Eastern Daily Press 2014

A woman has set up a national petition to ban flying rings after a dead seal washed up on a beach with one around its neck.

Kate Wing, 39, was out walking on Pakefield beach in Lowestoft last Thursday (March 31) when she discovered a dead seal with a flying ring stuck around its neck.

Mrs Wing was out for a walk on the beach for about an hour before discovering the dead seal.

A marine medic for the British Divers and Marine Life Rescue was also out on the beach during the time and helped log the report of the death.

The seal has since been washed out back to sea so a post-mortem examination on the seal couldn't be carried out.

Seal pups often end up getting their necks caught around flying rings and as they grow older the rings grow tighter around their necks and eventually kill them.

Mrs Wing said: "I noticed something had washed up on the beach, I noticed it was a seal so I approached with caution.

"I noticed it was dead and had the flying ring trapped around its neck.

"It was very distressing and upsetting to see.

"I keep questioning why we are doing this to our own wildlife.

"These plastic toys are so dangerous and kill so many seals each year."

Mrs Wing has now been inspired to set up a petition banning the sale of flying rings which she hopes will be debated in parliament if she reaches the target of 100,000 signatures.

"Flying rings have been around since the 1970s and it is about time they were banned," she said.

"The petition went live at 5pm yesterday evening and I would urge anyone who cares about wildlife and the environment to sign it.

"People need to realise the impact waste has on our local wildlife.

"So far the response from the community to the petition and to making a difference has been great and so many people have expressed their support.

"I hope that this being debated in parliament could act as a domino to bring about wider changes for our wildlife's habitats."

