Woman, 31, missing from Lowestoft

A woman in her 30s is missing from Lowestoft.

Amy Woolston, 31, has been missing since the early hours of today, (August 25).

She is described as vulnerable and of a slight build with straight, black hair with blonde streaks. She is about 5ft 5in.

Police are now appealing for help.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Miss Woolston or knows of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 83 of Thursday, August 25.